JCW Uncensored Livestream Now Online

The JCW Uncensored event is currently streaming via Jersey Championship Wrestling on GCW YouTube. You can see the video below, described as:

JCW returns to action TONIGHT for #JCWUNCENSORED in BOONTON!

The event will feature:

*DDT Extreme Title Body Slam Challenge: Joey Janela vs. Beastman

*GCW Extreme Title: Cole Radrick vs. Alec Price

*Last Woman Standing: Janai Kai vs. Sawyer Wreck

*Barbed Wire Match: Mance Warner vs. Slade

*Jungle Kyona vs. Masha Slamovich

*Martial Arts Match: Mike Bailey vs. Yoya

*Lucha Extrema: Los Mazisos vs. Wasted Youth

*Bullrope Match: 1 Called Manders vs. Charles Mason