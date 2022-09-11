wrestling / News
JCW Uncensored Livestream Now Online
September 10, 2022 | Posted by
The JCW Uncensored event is currently streaming via Jersey Championship Wrestling on GCW YouTube. You can see the video below, described as:
JCW returns to action TONIGHT for #JCWUNCENSORED in BOONTON!
The event will feature:
*DDT Extreme Title Body Slam Challenge: Joey Janela vs. Beastman
*GCW Extreme Title: Cole Radrick vs. Alec Price
*Last Woman Standing: Janai Kai vs. Sawyer Wreck
*Barbed Wire Match: Mance Warner vs. Slade
*Jungle Kyona vs. Masha Slamovich
*Martial Arts Match: Mike Bailey vs. Yoya
*Lucha Extrema: Los Mazisos vs. Wasted Youth
*Bullrope Match: 1 Called Manders vs. Charles Mason
