JCW Uncensored Results: Masha Slamovich Beats Jungle Kyona

September 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
JCW Uncensored Image Source: JCW

Jersey Championship Wrestling held their Uncensored event last night at the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Barbed Wire Match: Mance Warner vs SLADE is a no contest when Hoodfoot interferes.
* Bodyslam Challenge: Joey Janela def. Beastman
* Bullrope Match: Charles Mason def. Manders
* GCW Extreme Championship Extreme Rules Match: Cole Radrick def. Alec Price
* Last Woman Standing Match: Sawyer Wreck def. Janai Kai
* Martial Arts Match: Speedball Mike Bailey def. Yoya
* Lucha Extrema Match: Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) def. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers)
* Masha Slamovich def. Jungle Kyona

