JCW Uncensored Results: Masha Slamovich Beats Jungle Kyona

Jersey Championship Wrestling held their Uncensored event last night at the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Barbed Wire Match: Mance Warner vs SLADE is a no contest when Hoodfoot interferes.

* Bodyslam Challenge: Joey Janela def. Beastman

* Bullrope Match: Charles Mason def. Manders

* GCW Extreme Championship Extreme Rules Match: Cole Radrick def. Alec Price

* Last Woman Standing Match: Sawyer Wreck def. Janai Kai

* Martial Arts Match: Speedball Mike Bailey def. Yoya

* Lucha Extrema Match: Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) def. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers)

* Masha Slamovich def. Jungle Kyona