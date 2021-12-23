JD Drake Joins PWG 2022 Battle of Los Angeles

JD Drake is the latest addition to the PWG 2022 Battle of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Wednesday that Drake will be part of the latest version of long-running independent tournament, as you can see below.

Drake joins JONAH, Alex Shelley, Kevin Blackwood, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Daniel Garcia, Jack Cartwheel, Bandido, Lee Moriarty, Davey Richards, Aramis, and Jonathan Gresham in the tournament. It takes place on January 29th and 30th in LA.