JD Griffey Says He’ll Be Back in ROH, Says Locker Room Isn’t Worried About TV Deals

JD Griffey competed at ROH Final Battle, and he says he’ll be back in the promotion soon. Griffey teamed with Shane Taylor against Swerve in Our Glory at the PPV, and during an interview with George Buka he confirmed that he will be back in ROH. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On returning to ROH: “Absolutely. We’re getting busy. We’re taking it one step at a time. You’ve seen it on the dirtsheets, everyone is talking about TV deals and who is signing what. I can be 100% honest with you, everybody in that locker room, we’re not even worried about that. The boss, TK [Tony Khan], was like, ‘it’s all taken care of, just go out there and wrestle.’ We go out there and wrestle. it’s one of those things where, when it’s time for all that kind of stuff to be announced, it’ll be announced. Everybody in the trenches, everybody in the field, we’re gonna go do what we do.

“At Ring of Honor, professional wrestling is the prime objective. All the guys in the locker room, we know the content library and we know what’s going forward, are we going to be able to put matches that are comparable to that caliber and are we going to be able to exceed those expectations? Ring of Honor fans expect the best wrestling. All the bells and whistles and pageantry, that’s cool, but once the bell rings, get busy. All the guys in Ring of Honor, everybody is just ready to get busy.”

On his moment with Taylor and Lee after the match: “That was the main thing Keith said when he pulled us in after the match, ‘I’m proud of you guys, I love you guys. We’re here.’ We said we’d be here and here we are, we manifested it, all of us. It took us a different amount of time and different routes, but we still managed to somehow do it together. That’s what that embrace was. Though it took different times and different paths, we got here together still.”