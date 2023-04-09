wrestling / News

JD McDonagh Added to #1 Contenders Match on Tuesday’s WWE NXT

April 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
JD McDonagh WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has confirmed another competitor for this Tuesday’s Fatal 4-Way match to determine a new No. 1 contender for the NXT Championship and reigning title holder Carmelo Hayes. Now, it will be JD McDonagh in the match as well.

He joins Dragon Lee who was the first competitor announced for the match. It goes down on Tuesday, April 11 on WWE NXT TV.

