JD McDonagh Added to #1 Contenders Match on Tuesday’s WWE NXT
April 9, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE has confirmed another competitor for this Tuesday’s Fatal 4-Way match to determine a new No. 1 contender for the NXT Championship and reigning title holder Carmelo Hayes. Now, it will be JD McDonagh in the match as well.
He joins Dragon Lee who was the first competitor announced for the match. It goes down on Tuesday, April 11 on WWE NXT TV.
BREAKING: @jd_mcdonagh is the second competitor in the NXT Championship No.1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match taking place THIS TUESDAY!
Who will take the last two spots? 🤔 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wU0cOvjyqE
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2023