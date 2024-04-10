JD McDonagh Advances In WWE Speed Tournament, Match Set For Next Week

On today’s episode of WWE Speed, JD McDonagh defeated Axiom to advance in the WWE Speed championship tournament. McDonagh will now face Ricochet in the semifinals. Next week, there will be a match between Johnny Gargano and Angel to determine who faces Bronson Reed in the semifinals.

Here's a 3 minute banger, get it into ya. #WWESpeed https://t.co/EW3TqQEh4A — JD McDonagh (@jd_mcdonagh) April 10, 2024