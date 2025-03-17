JD McDonagh Comments On Jokes About His ‘Big Head’

JD McDonagh’s head is a common point of discussion around him on WWE TV, and he recently shared his thoughts about the matter. McDonagh weighed in on the jokes about his head size during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On the size of his head: “I like my big Irish head. I guess it’s 2025, and people still think body shaming is okay. What do you want me to do? It’s my skull.”

On when people started talking about it: “When I left Ireland. Honestly, I’d never heard a bad word against it until I left Ireland, and then I was in the UK wrestling, and the fans are so creative with their chants. So I was getting like, ‘He’s got the whole world in his head. He’s got the whole world in his head.’ Then, I just played into it. That’s all you can do. I had a headbutt for a finisher for a little while. I’m always diving off the top rope head first.”