JD McDonagh Says He & Finn Balor Are On ‘Generational Run’ With WWE World Tag Team Titles

JD McDonagh has made his argument for why he and Finn Balor are amidst a “generational run” with the WWE World Tag Team Championships. McDonagh posted to Twitter to note that he and his Judgment Day partner have held the titles long enough for four reigns of the WWE Tag Team Championships over on Smackdown. He wrote:

There have been FOUR sets of WWE Tag Team Champions over on SmackDown since me and @FinnBalor won the World Tag Titles. A generational run!!”

Balor & McDonagh have held the titles for 168 days, having defeated Awesome Truth for the titles. They have, however, only defended the tiles twice during that time.