– As noted, NXT Superstar JD McDonagh was drafted to the Raw roster during the WWE Supplemental Draft yesterday on The SmackDown LowDown. McDonagh commented on being drafted to Raw, drawing responses from both Ricochet and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

Initially, JD McDonagh tweeted, “21 years. Made it.” Ricochet later responded, “I’m gonna beat you up!” Ripley then responded, “I’m gonna beat you both up.” WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James was more supportive at least, writing, “Congratulations young man! You’ve earned it! World, meet JD, you’re gonna like him…. Or HATE him!”

You can view those Twitter exchanges below:

I’m gonna beat you up! — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) April 29, 2023

I’m gonna beat you both up. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 30, 2023