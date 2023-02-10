JD McDonagh Injured, Says He’s Out 10 to 14 Days

JD McDonagh is off this weekend’s live events due to an injury, and he expects to be out for about two weeks. The WWE NXT star posted to Twitter to note that he has a detached retina and will not make the brand’s live event loop as a result.

McDonagh, who was attacked by the returning Ilja Dragunov on this week’s NXT, wrote:

“[email protected] fans attending Live Events in Tampa/Citrus Springs this weekend – Unfortunately, after a sneak attack on Tuesday, I’ve got a detached retina in my right eye. Waiting on a treatment plan, but I estimate a 10-14 day recovery time. 10-14 days, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. Count em.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to McDonagh for a quick and full recovery.