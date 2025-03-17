JD McDonagh Recalls Originally Joining The Judgment Day

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), JD McDonagh recalled his first days on the WWE main roster and eventually joining Judgment Day. McDonagh was drafted to RAW in 2023.

He said: “I was just told when I came up to the main roster we’re gonna have you brush off Judgment Day, and that’ll be the way that we introduce you, and we’ll see what way the fans take it. There was the link there between me and Finn that we could work with, but I don’t think there was [a plan of] we’re bringing JD from NXT, and we’ve got this spot in Judgment Day for him. I think it was just kind of that was the in for me. I had good chemistry with most of the group, all of the group really, to be honest, and it just seemed like a good fit. And I ended up getting inducted by Priest.“