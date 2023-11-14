JD McDonagh Officially Joins Judgment Day On WWE Raw

JD McDonagh is finally part of the Judgment Day, being accepted into the group on WWE Raw. McDonagh has been associated with the group since he arrived on Raw months ago, but he has not been considered part of the group by the members until this week. A backstage promo saw the group talking when Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor discussed the possibility of bringing McDonagh in officially. Damian Priest was skeptical, but he eventually was convinced by the number of ways that McDonagh has proven himself. Priest said he wanted to induct McDonagh himself.

Priest later walked up to McDonagh and said a part of him doesn’t think McDonagh is ready and a bigger part gets really annoyed with him, but tonight he took one for the team and him, and he can stand with and go to war with him. He gave McDonagh a Judgment Day jacket and Balor walked up to congratulate McDonagh.