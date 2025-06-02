JD McDonagh, Karrion Kross and Others React To Carlito’s WWE Exit

As previously reported, Carlito announced that he will leave WWE in two weeks when his current contract expires, which won’t be renewed. Wrestling stars took to social media to comment on the news, including JD McDonagh, Karrion Kross and more.

McDonagh wrote: “Absolutely gutted. It’s so hard getting close to people in the business, you never know when it’s gonna be the last car ride, the last hug. WE LOVE YOU DON CARLY, see you around dawg.”

Kross added: “I have a ton of great stories/memories to share about Carlito & Truth, but I think it’s more important to say this: Don’t treat them like they’re completely gone! If you haven’t yet, follow them on all social platforms and keep up with them! @RonKillings is writing and producing music. @Litocolon279 just returned to Puerto Rico in a big way. Both will continuing performing and I’d bet both will be back on TV in no time. Continue to support them and stay loud for them!”

One love — “Lucha Lit” Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) June 1, 2025