WWE News: JD McDonagh Makes Fun of Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley After Raw, More Raw Highlights

September 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rhea Ripley Damian Priest WWE Raw 8-5-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Following WWE Raw, The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh took a shot at Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley via social media. Sharing some photos after The Judgment Day’s attack, McDonagh wrote, “Ya gotta love them Terror Twins. 🤣 #WWERaw” You can view the comments and photos he shared below:

– WWE released some additional highlights from last night’s Raw and Raw Talk:


