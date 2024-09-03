wrestling / News
WWE News: JD McDonagh Makes Fun of Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley After Raw, More Raw Highlights
– Following WWE Raw, The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh took a shot at Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley via social media. Sharing some photos after The Judgment Day’s attack, McDonagh wrote, “Ya gotta love them Terror Twins. 🤣 #WWERaw” You can view the comments and photos he shared below:
Ya gotta love them Terror Twins. 🤣 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/34p3vvxXxy
— JD McDonagh (@jd_mcdonagh) September 3, 2024
– WWE released some additional highlights from last night’s Raw and Raw Talk:
