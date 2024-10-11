JD McDonagh Says He Mended Fences With Cody Rhodes Over Beef From 2017 OTT Show

JD McDonagh says that he settled his beef with Cody Rhodes over an 2017 incident when he first came to Raw. McDonagh won the OTT No Limits Championship at OTT Being the Elite that year, but he did it with a diminished crowd because the triple-threat match beforehand involving Rhodes, Flip Gordon and Rey Fenix went way over on time when Rhodes didn’t listen to the referee’s call to end the match, and then further delayed things after the match as he didn’t know that the public transportation left at a certain time. That resulted in most of the people having left by the time McDonagh had his match. McDonagh was asked during an interview with Irish Wrestling & Entertainment if he and Rhodes ever addressed the matter and said that they had.

“I did [mend bridges],” McDonagh said (via Wrestling Inc). “My first day on Raw, we met up and we squashed the beef, the years-long beef.”

He continued, “No, I’d gotten over it by that stage, of course. It’s water under the bridge. Cody is a class act. I wasn’t even sure he would remember who I was by the time I got to Raw, but he made a beeline for me and let me know that he was sorry about it. I said to him, ‘Look, one day you’re going to lose that title. You can put me over then.'”

Rhodes talked about the incident in an interview over the summer, noting, “We didn’t get a chance to discuss it until I crossed paths with Judgment Day on Monday Night Raw. I feel bad to this day. I feel I owe JD.”