JD McDonagh Reveals He Suffered A Detached Retina, Will Miss Live Events
In a post on Twitter, JD McDonagh revealed that he suffered a detached retina on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT and will miss this weekend’s live events. He said the injury happened when he was attacked by Ilja Dragunov.
He wrote: “@WWENXT fans attending Live Events in Tampa/Citrus Springs this weekend – Unfortunately, after a sneak attack on Tuesday, I’ve got a detached retina in my right eye. Waiting on a treatment plan, but I estimate a 10-14 day recovery time.10-14 days, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. Count em.”
