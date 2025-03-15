JD McDonagh Reveals What He Learned From Jeff Hardy

– As previously noted, WWE Superstar JD McDonagh spoke about the RKO spot at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames where he was thrown off the WarGames cage into an RKO from Randy Orton. According to McDonagh, the spot was his idea. In response to a clip about the spot at WarGames, Don Marnell shared a story about McDonagh from Over The Top Wrestling, which McDonagh later responded to, noting how he was inspired for his career by Jeff Hardy.

Marnell wrote, “My good friend @AonghusOg used to tell a story on OTT commentary about @jd_mcdonagh, regarding a spot where JD had planned to jump from an elevated crowd area to the ring. Aonghus asked JD: ‘But what if you die?!’ JD responded: ‘But…what if I don’t?! 😀’ JD is the man.”

JD McDonagh later replied, “Jeff Hardy taught me to Live for the Moment when I was a kid and I took that s*** seriously.” You can view that exchange below: