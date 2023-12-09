JD McDonagh Wants to See a WWE Event Happen at Croke Park

– During a recent interview with Irish Wrestling & Entertainment, WWE Superstar JD McDonagh discussed his desire to see WWE hold a big event at Croke Park. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On a possible WWE event at Croke Park: “Good old JR said ‘Never say never,’ in the WWE, so why not Croke Park? This business is so crazy and business is booming everywhere we go, packed to the rafters. Ireland has clearly been a home run for WWE with Finn, Sheamus, Becky, Lyra, myself … we’re all pushing for more Irish involvement in WWE. I don’t think it’s beyond the realms of possibility that we could see a premium live event in Ireland. I don’t see why not, the fans are nuts.”