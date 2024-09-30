JD McDonagh Says He Brings Up WWE Bringing a PPV To Ireland Every Chance He Gets

JD McDonagh is all in on the notion of a WWE PPV coming to Ireland, saying he brings it up every chance that he gets. McDonagh spoke with Irish Wrestling & Entertainment promoting his appearance at OTT Wrestling’s 10th anniversary show and said that he pushes for WWE to host a televised event in Ireland at every opportunity.

“Any chance I get, I bring it up, and we’ve had a few great crowds this year in WWE in France, and there was Puerto Rico a couple years back that was crazy, and Germany this year was pretty wild,” McDonagh said (per Fightful). “But any chance, I say, ‘Well, if you want a good crowd, the Irish fans are pretty insane.’ So we’re trying, we’re trying to get it going.”

He continued, “I know there’s a few Irish on the Raw roster. There’s never been as much Irish representation in WWE, so I think if we get our ducks in a line, maybe something good could happen in the next couple years. Who knows? But Dublin needs to make a play for WWE these days. As I said, we’re the biggest ticket in town. We’re like an attraction now coming to your city, so hopefully, the right people can get talking to WWE and make it happen.”

WWE has hosted several PPVs in recent years overseas, including Clash at the Castle in Wales in 2023 and Scotland in 2024.