JD McDonagh Comments on Possibility Of WWE PPV In Ireland

In an interview with Irish Wrestling Entertainment (via Fightful), JD McDonagh spoke about the possibility of WWE holding a premium live event in his home country of Ireland.

He said: “Good Ol’ JR said “Never Say Never in the WWE” Why not Croke Park? This business is so crazy, business is booming everywhere we go, packed to the rafters, 10k people plus. Ireland has clearly been a home run for WWE with Finn, Sheamus, Becky, Lyra, Myself. We’re all pushing for more Irish involvement in WWE, so I don’t think it’s beyond the relam of possibility that we could see a Premium Live Event in Ireland. I don’t see why not the fans are nuts anytime. Everyone asks where I would like to do a premium live event or if we’d go on the road to dream venues. Why not Croke Park? Why not? Bring it on. Let’s do it.“