JDC Says Shawn Michaels Told Him He Has ‘One Or Two’ Matches Left In Him

In an interview with For The Love of Wrestling (via Fightful), JDC said that Shawn Michaels told him that he still has a couple of matches left in him. HBK retired back in 2010 but did come out of retirement for one match in 2018.

JDC said: “You know who I talked to [at NXT] last week, who said he’s got one or two matches left in him? Shawn Michaels. Yeah, and that’s a guy, he’s the reason why I got into the business. So honestly, it’d probably never happen, but that would be my dream match.“