JDC Says Shawn Michaels Told Him He Has ‘One Or Two’ Matches Left In Him
February 19, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with For The Love of Wrestling (via Fightful), JDC said that Shawn Michaels told him that he still has a couple of matches left in him. HBK retired back in 2010 but did come out of retirement for one match in 2018.
JDC said: “You know who I talked to [at NXT] last week, who said he’s got one or two matches left in him? Shawn Michaels. Yeah, and that’s a guy, he’s the reason why I got into the business. So honestly, it’d probably never happen, but that would be my dream match.“
