JDC vs. Cody Deaner Added to Tomorrow’s TNA Impact

TNA Wrestling has announced a match between JDC and Cody Deaner for tomorrow night’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA World Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. TBD

* Team Advantage at TNA Sacrifice: Eddie Edwards vs.Leon Slater

* Laredo Kid vs. Wes Lee

* Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary

* Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade vs. Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee

* JDC vs. Cody Deaner

* Mike Santana and Mustafa Ali have a summit