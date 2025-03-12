wrestling / News
JDC vs. Cody Deaner Added to Tomorrow’s TNA Impact
March 12, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has announced a match between JDC and Cody Deaner for tomorrow night’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNA World Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. TBD
* Team Advantage at TNA Sacrifice: Eddie Edwards vs.Leon Slater
* Laredo Kid vs. Wes Lee
* Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary
* Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade vs. Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee
* JDC vs. Cody Deaner
* Mike Santana and Mustafa Ali have a summit
