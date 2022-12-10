wrestling / News
Jeff Cobb Added to ROH Final Battle Zero Hour, Updated Lineup
– ROH has made another last-minute addition to the ROH Zero Hour pre-show set for tonight’s Final Battle event. Jeff Cobb, a former ROH World TV Champion, will face Mascara Dorada in a singles match. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight:
MAIN CARD
* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli
If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society
* ROH Tag Team Championship Double Dog Collar Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena
* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Brian Cage & Gates of Agony
* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey
ZERO HOUR
* Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora
* The Kingdom vs. Top Flight
* Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad
* Jeff Cobb vs. Mascara Dorada
#ROHFinalBattle: #ZeroHour is TOMORROW at 3pm ET/2pm CT!
▶️ https://t.co/KfzeuNB5Id
–#TheKingdom @MattTaven @RealMikeBennett v @TopFlight612
–@willowwrestles v @TrishAdora202
–@theDaddyMagic @TheAngeloParker v @CheeseburgerROH @EliEyeSum
–@Mascaradorada24 v @RealJeffCobb pic.twitter.com/75lSDfKgC3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2022
