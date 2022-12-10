wrestling / News

Jeff Cobb Added to ROH Final Battle Zero Hour, Updated Lineup

December 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Final Battle Jeff Cobb Image Credit: AEW/ROH

– ROH has made another last-minute addition to the ROH Zero Hour pre-show set for tonight’s Final Battle event. Jeff Cobb, a former ROH World TV Champion, will face Mascara Dorada in a singles match. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight:

MAIN CARD

ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli
If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society
ROH Tag Team Championship Double Dog Collar Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes
ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta
ROH Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena
ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Brian Cage & Gates of Agony
* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey

ZERO HOUR

* Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora
* The Kingdom vs. Top Flight
* Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad
* Jeff Cobb vs. Mascara Dorada

