Jeff Cobb Added to ROH Final Battle Zero Hour, Updated Lineup

– ROH has made another last-minute addition to the ROH Zero Hour pre-show set for tonight’s Final Battle event. Jeff Cobb, a former ROH World TV Champion, will face Mascara Dorada in a singles match. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight:

MAIN CARD

* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli

If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society

* ROH Tag Team Championship Double Dog Collar Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Brian Cage & Gates of Agony

* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey

ZERO HOUR

* Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora

* The Kingdom vs. Top Flight

* Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad

* Jeff Cobb vs. Mascara Dorada