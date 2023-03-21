Jeff Cobb Calls Out Kenny Omega After New Japan Cup Final

NJPW WORLD posted a backstage video from the March 21 New Japan Cup Final show where Jeff Cobb called Kenny Omega out directly (per Fightful. Cobb explained the leghts he has gone to in pursuit of a match with Omega and has promised to come to St. Louis himself to get a straight answer. The wrestler explained he’s gotten fed up with online discourse about the rivalry and wants to settle things in the ring. You can find a few highlights from Cobb and watch the full segment below.

On why Cobb is done with trying to get an answer from Omega indirectly: “When my New Japan Cup ended, I set my sights to my goal before the New Japan Cup started, and that is you, Kenny. I tried countless times for you to accept the challenge from me. I’ve done everything. I’ve mocked you. I copied you, I mimicked you, and nothing came about it. The one thing that did come about it was a lot of backlash, Kenny. The funny thing is, it wasn’t backlash from you. It was backlash from Twitter people. Honestly, to be quite honest with you, it shook me. For Twitter to be angry at me because I mimicked and I teased Kenny Omega. I’ve come to the conclusion that I really could give a fuck what Twitter thinks. You see, Twitter isn’t a real place. The real place is in that ring. Now Kenny, you have been dodging me and dodging me and fucking dodging me for a month. Yeah, I said it. Twitter is fucking fake. Kenny Omega/Jeff Cobb, that’s real.”

On his plans to get a match with Omega, one way or another: “Now Kenny, you can either accept my challenge, which you haven’t done in multiple, multiple, multiple times. So the last and final warning, it’s not even a warning, I am telling you firsthand, I’m coming to St. Louis, and I’m gonna knock on your door. I’m gonna find the EVPs’ dressing room, knock on it, and see if you let me in because I’m done with the trash-talking. I’m done with Twitter attacks because we all know how you handle, oh so well, verbal beatdown. So Kenny, I’ll see you in St. Louis. Knock, knock, knock, Kenny. Let me in, please.”