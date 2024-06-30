wrestling / News

Jeff Cobb Revealed As Chris Jericho’s Forbidden Door Partner on AEW Collision

June 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Forbidden Door Jeff Cobb Image Credit: AEW

Jeff Cobb made his return to AEW on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision and will be working with The Learning Tree at Forbidden Door. Cobb came out to attack HOOK, Katsuyori Shibata and Samoa Joe. He will team with Chris Jericho and Big Bill at the event in a trios match. Cobb replaced Bryan Keith, who was injured last week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Jeff Cobb, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading