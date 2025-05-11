WWE News: Jeff Cobb Had Hectic Travel Schedule For Backlash, Liv Morgan Not At PPV, CM Punk Also Not in St. Louis

– PWInsider reports that Jeff Cobb had to take between four and five flights from Japan to get to St. Louis for his WWE debut at Backlash tonight. He arrived this morning after traveling for a day and a half. WWE then hid him in order to keep his appearance a surprise. He will be on the Smackdown roster going forward.

– Liv Morgan did not appear at tonight’s show as she is currently filming her role in Takashi Miike’s Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo in Japan.

– CM Punk was also not at Backlash. He was instead at UFC 315 instead, cutting a promo on behalf of UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad.