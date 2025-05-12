Jeff Cobb Reveals The Cool Thing He Did In St. Louis This Weekend

Jeff Cobb had a totally normal weekend in St. Louis, with nothing of note really happening. That is, unless you are a fan of coffee. Or the Arch. Cobb got to visit the town’s most famous landmark, sharing the photo to Twitter.

He wrote: “So anything cool happen in STL this weekend? I had coffee at the Arch! Duh.

No matter what you may have seen on television, Cobb definitely didn’t debut at WWE Backlash and help Jacob Fatu win. He had coffee at the Arch. Duh.