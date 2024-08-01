Jeff Cobb Tells El Phantasmo To ‘Stop Being Sad’ After Beating Him In G1 Climax 34

Jeff Cobb defeated El Phantasmo in on night eight of the NJPW G1 Climax 34, and he cut a promo on Phantasmo after the match. Cobb spoke in the post-match video about his win and how Phantasmo needs to “stop being sad” that his friends have left him.

“For a sad man, ELP, for a sad man, I’ll give you credit where credit is due,” Cobb said (per Fightful). “You brought the fight. You’re going around being sad. El Phantasmo, stop being sad. This is the G1, the most prestigious tournament in the world. Like I said before, often imitated, never duplicated. You’re in the G1, so stop crying about your friends.”

He continued, “You want to cry about your friends, go to the other show. They have a three-hour drama about, ‘Oh, my friend’s leaving me.’ El Phantasmo, I hope you find your smile soon, I hope you do. Because that El Phantasmo brought the fire after I started whooping the shit out of you, and then you started bringing the fire. That’s the El Phantasmo I want to see.”