Jeff Cobb Explains Why He Chose ROH Over Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Jeff Cobb explained why he signed a deal with Ring of Honor instead of going to Impact Wrestling. Here are highlights:

On signing with ROH: “My decision to go to Ring of Honor — Christopher Daniels played a huge role in getting me into Ring of Honor. He’d tried to get me into Impact years ago. I wrestled him in Hawaii, I was two or three years in wrestling. I wasn’t even good. He was very instrumental. I called upon him a few times over the years as my career progressed for advice. He would answer any and all questions I had. He said ‘hey man, I’m going to try to get you in.’ Christopher Daniels was a big factor in getting me to go that direction, as well as their relationship with New Japan. That was a huge deciding factor for me signing with them and not with Impact.”

On getting an undefeated streak story: “It’s pretty surreal. I wasn’t expecting something like that right off the bat, but I wasn’t expecting to go on an 0-15 losing streak. They didn’t tell me the plans right off the bat, then they started to give me the story line. It worked out the best for both parties.”