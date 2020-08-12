wrestling / News

Jeff Cobb Explains Why He Hasn’t Returned To AEW

August 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful recently spoke to Jeff Cobb, who explained why he hasn’t appeared on AEW programming since his two episodes back in February. He said he felt like things were good with AEW and thinks very highly of them. However, when asked about additional dates that were rumored for his agreement, he said he didn’t want to travel to Florida with how the state has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

