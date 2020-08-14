Jeff Cobb Isn’t Sure If Jon Moxley Can Defend IWGP US Title In The US

Jon Moxley is still the current IWGP US champion, but he hasn’t been able to defend that title since beating Minoru Suzuki at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka back in February. This is likely due to Moxley being unable to work for NJPW in the US due to his obligations in NJPW. Jeff Cobb is currently in the New Japan Cup US, a tournament in which the winner gets a shot at that title. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Cobb said he wasn’t sure if he would get his shot in the US or not. Here are highlights:

On his thoughts on Moxley: “I respect him as a wrestler, as a fighter. Although, again going back to being selfish, I would love to selfishly win that championship just for the fact that I’ll be able to defend it in America, and it’s called the U.S. Championship. We both live in Vegas, and we plan to get together a couple of times. Our schedules don’t line up as much as we’d like to, but it’s one of those no hard feelings kind of things. Just business. Not if but when I win, then I’ll buy the first round I guess.”

On if Moxley can defend the belt in the US: “You know, I don’t know. The good thing about what I do and my position is I just have to worry about wrestling and winning the tournament. Everything else is on the matchmakers.That’s a tough thing to do right as is, but we can wrestle in Antarctica. I mean, that’s a neutral territory. I guess, sure. The bottom line is I definitely got my sights set on Moxley and that championship, and where we wrestle [is] not my choice, but it doesn’t really matter because my intention is to win that championship.”

On if the match could be deathmatch rules: “Well, I definitely don’t want it to go that route, but if need be, I guess I’m going through some glass. I’m gonna go ahead and say no, but I guess the closest would be the few times I wrestled with Moxley. That’s not my strong style, and my strong style is grabbing somebody and throwing them. That’s how I like to do it.”