Jeff Cobb Joins AEW, Attacks Jon Moxley, Will Make In-Ring Debut On Next Week’s Dynamite
Jeff Cobb has signed on with AEW and will make his in-ring debut next week to take on Jon Moxley. Chris Jericho announced on tonight’s episode that Cobb has joined the company and will face Jon Moxley on next week’s episode. Cobb then attacked Jon Moxley at the end of tonight’s Dynamite. You can see a video hyping Cobb’s debut below, as well as Cobb’s attack on Moxley tonight.
Dynamite airs next Wednesday on TNT from Atlanta.
.@RealJeffCobb is all elite. Welcome to #AEW pic.twitter.com/K6ilanx58W
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 13, 2020
JEFF COBB IS HERE 😳#AEWDynamite
(via @AEWrestling)pic.twitter.com/jtkdUWWduS
— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) February 13, 2020
.@RealJeffCobb is going to be A PROBLEM. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/37FtAE9gla
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 13, 2020
