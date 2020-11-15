wrestling / News

Jeff Cobb Joins the Empire at World Tag League/BOSJ 27 (Pics, Video)

November 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Cobb Great-O-Khan World Tag League

Jeff Cobb is now a member of the Empire, johning the group at World Tag League/Best of Super Juniors 27. Cobb teamed with Great-O-Khan in the WTL, beating Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi in their first bout of the tournament. You can see a couple of pics and clips from the match below, and Ian Hamilton’s full review of the show is here:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jeff Cobb, NJPW World Tag League, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading