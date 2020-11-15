wrestling / News
Jeff Cobb Joins the Empire at World Tag League/BOSJ 27 (Pics, Video)
Jeff Cobb is now a member of the Empire, johning the group at World Tag League/Best of Super Juniors 27. Cobb teamed with Great-O-Khan in the WTL, beating Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi in their first bout of the tournament. You can see a couple of pics and clips from the match below, and Ian Hamilton’s full review of the show is here:
.@RealJeffCobb joined "THE EMPIRE👑"
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 15, 2020
.@Great_O_Khan "Eliminator"
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 15, 2020
@Great_O_Khan & @Realjeffcobb making a statement with that Win. Total Domination. #TheEMPIRE #njWTL pic.twitter.com/y9W3XHNcw0
— UltraLiger (@UltraLiger) November 15, 2020
#njwtl
WOW JEFF COBB HAS JOINED THE EMPIRE!! 😱😱😱😱😱#njbosj pic.twitter.com/SUZTanaOtE
— Mark Lee Griffith (@MarkLeeGriffit2) November 15, 2020
