Jeff Cobb Makes AEW In-Ring Debut Against Jon Moxley (Clips)
Jeff Cobb made his in-ring debut for AEW, taking on Jon Moxley at Chris Jericho’s directive on Wednesday’s dynamite. You can see video clips below from the match, which saw Moxley win after Cobb went for a suplex off the second rope that backfired when Moxley held on, cradling Cobb up for the pinfall.
Moxley is set to face Jericho for the AEW World Championship at Revolution on February 29th.
RT if you're hyped for MOX TIME @JonMoxley #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/DgwBrjrv9m
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 20, 2020
That's a big man right there 👀 @RealJeffCobb #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HhFB7fzxwN
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 20, 2020
.@RealJeffCobb has brutal intentions for @jonmoxley tonight in #AEWAtlanta.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/p8P1882ud0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 20, 2020
.@RealJeffCobb just punishing @JonMoxley tonight!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/oFfFomLBj4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 20, 2020
.@JonMoxley does anything to survive against @RealJeffCobb tonight in #AEWAtlanta.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/WCbfBaxEEz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 20, 2020
How much more of this can @JonMoxley take? 🤕 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ghnKb6MQBA
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 20, 2020
