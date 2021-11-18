Jeff Cobb Makes MLW Debut In War Chamber Match

Jeff Cobb has arrived in MLW, making his debut in the War Chamber match. Wednesday night’s episode of MLW saw Cobb come out as the mystery opponent for the War Chamber match on the Hammerheads team as Matanza Duran, the brother of the character he played in Lucha Underground. The Hammerheads defeated CONTRA Unit in the match.

You can see clips from the match below, which saw CONTRA Unit implode after the match in a post-match fight between Mads Krugger and Jacob Fatu: