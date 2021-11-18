wrestling / News
Jeff Cobb Makes MLW Debut In War Chamber Match
Jeff Cobb has arrived in MLW, making his debut in the War Chamber match. Wednesday night’s episode of MLW saw Cobb come out as the mystery opponent for the War Chamber match on the Hammerheads team as Matanza Duran, the brother of the character he played in Lucha Underground. The Hammerheads defeated CONTRA Unit in the match.
You can see clips from the match below, which saw CONTRA Unit implode after the match in a post-match fight between Mads Krugger and Jacob Fatu:
Entrant #2 into the #WarChamber accompanied by @RealCesarDuran is @RealJeffCobb!
▶️ https://t.co/eTZB1z3C0A pic.twitter.com/4Je7cq7Cku
— MLW (@MLW) November 18, 2021
There seems to be some dissent between @MadsKrugger and Jacob Fatu! (@SAMOANWEREWOLF)#WarChamber
▶️ https://t.co/eTZB1z3C0A pic.twitter.com/QnJn6jvrTN
— MLW (@MLW) November 18, 2021
Picture perfect dropkick by @RealJeffCobb #WarChamber
▶️ https://t.co/eTZB1z3C0A pic.twitter.com/Jq4pNuEo7w
— MLW (@MLW) November 18, 2021
.@alexhammerstone with a Torture Rack on @ikuro_kwon!#WarChamber
▶️ https://t.co/eTZB1z3C0A pic.twitter.com/MY2831M0of
— MLW (@MLW) November 18, 2021
CONTRA HAS IMPLODED!!!#WarChamber
▶️ https://t.co/eTZB1z3C0A pic.twitter.com/6agC6nZo5m
— MLW (@MLW) November 18, 2021
There's not enough bodies out there that can keep @MadsKrugger and Jacob Fatu (@SAMOANWEREWOLF ) apart.#WarChamber
▶️ https://t.co/eTZB1z3C0A pic.twitter.com/K2ewcKRsF4
— MLW (@MLW) November 18, 2021
