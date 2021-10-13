Jeff Cobb Open to Potential AEW Return, Says NJPW Is His Focus

Jeff Cobb may be busy with the G1 Climax and more in NJPW, but he’s not opposed to a return to AEW as well. The United Empire member spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and discussed his work in New Japan, as well as whether he’d be interested in returning to AEW where he had a brief appearance as an opponent for Jon Moxley. You can check out the highlights below:

On being focused on NJPW right now: “New Japan is the right decision for me. I have a lot of unfinished business here in New Japan—tons of guys I have yet to suplex and tons of championships to win. I also respect what Tony Khan is doing, especially the level of excitement he has brought into the pro wrestling community and all the amazing crossovers going on.”

On a potential AEW appearance: “Having said that, will I show up in AEW? Right now, I have my sights set on the G1 and the IWGP world heavyweight championship. But if there’s something that interests me or the United Empire, you never know.”

On changing up his style over his career: “My mentality for wrestling has changed throughout the years. If you look at video of my first few years, I did all that flippy stuff and realized that was not me. That’s not going to win me matches—my background will, and amateur wrestling plays a big part in that. That’s why I am sticking with my game plan, and it’s taking me down the correct path.”