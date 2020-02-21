wrestling / News

Jeff Cobb Reportedly Offered Deal This Week, Only Agreed to A Few Dates

February 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jeff Cobb ROH NJPW Ring Warriors PWG

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW offered a deal to Jeff Cobb earlier this week. Tony Khan had never met him before now, but Cody had been trying to sign him since the start of the year. So far, Cobb has only agreed to a few dates. The deal that AEW offered reportedly will allow him to work NJPW.

