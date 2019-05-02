Jeff Cobb Reportedly Reaches Agreement For Lucha Underground Release

– Jeff Cobb is reportedly set to be released soon from his Lucha Underground contract. Lucha Central reports that Cobb has reached an agreement with the organization that will see him granted his release.

The news comes just a couple of days after news broke that Cobb, Famous B, Sonny Kiss and Willie Mack were seeking legal representation to be released from the promotion, as Lucha Underground tried to block Mack from working for Ring of Honor and the NWA.

The report notes that the deal for Cobb’s release is not yet signed but should be soon. Once Cobb’s release is official, releases for Famous B and Sonny Kiss will be asked for as well.