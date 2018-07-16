Jeff Cobb Reportedly Signs With ROH

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (via sescoops.com), independent star Jeff Cobb has reportedly signed with ROH. He is scheduled to debut at Saturday’s television tapings from Center Stage in Atlanta. Cobb represented Guam at the 2004 Olympic games in men’s freestyle wrestling, and also worked with Lucha Underground as the Monster Matanza Cueto. Impact Wrestling reportedly offered Cobb a multi-year deal back in March.