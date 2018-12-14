Jeff Cobb Says Hangman Page’s Strength Is Underrated

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Jeff Cobb spoke about his match with Adam Hangman Page at ROH Final Battle 2018, and how he feels that Page is underrated. Here are highlights:

On if the Elite/ROH talk is distracting: “No, it’s a big story so I totally expect people to talk about it. At the same time, I don’t think people who—what really annoys me when I see it online is [talk of] ‘oh this guy’s losing because this guy’s leaving’ or ‘this guy’s winning because he’s staying—the only people that know that for sure are Ring Of Honor and Hangman Page. I don’t see why people have to break down everything to a microscopic level. Enjoy it for what it is, enjoy it for the fact that myself and Page are going to try to steal the show.”

On what makes Page unique: “He’s very underrated when it comes to how strong he is. I don’t think he’s from the farms, but he’s ‘farm strong.’ I saw that firsthand about a week ago in Japan, we were part of the World Tag League and we locked up a little bit, and he’s a strong fella. I don’t have that luxury of wrestling stronger guys normally, but whenever I come across it, it’s fun because it’s just a battle of wills from there.”

On entering the ROH World title picture: “I’d be lying if I told you I didn’t. [laughs] Right now it’s being held by Jay Lethal, who is a phenomenal talent and I’d be stupid not to want to challenge for it and test myself against someone of his caliber. So, yeah, you have those little daydreams like ‘I could be champion someday’ but when the time is right, we’ll see. If I have an undefeated streak with this Television Championship, the only other place to go is to the [World Championship division].”

On the G1 Supercard: “I definitely hope so. In a perfect world or a dream vision, it would be [a stipulation like the Hulk Hogan versus Ultimate Warrior title for title match at WrestleMania VI], but where the Television Champion challenges the Heavyweight Champion. That’s just my fantasy booking, but just to be part of that card, I will gladly put my name in that hat.”