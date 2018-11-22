Jeff Cobb Says He’ll Be With ROH For the Foreseeable Future

– Jeff Cobb discussed his immediate future on a recent episode of The Jim Ross Report. Highlights from the ROH’s appearance are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his experience in NJPW: “Just working with New Japan in general, it has been above and beyond what I thought it was going to be. Like, I’ve heard stories about how great it is and having the opportunity to be there, it has surpassed it by times a million. And I just love being there. The fans are great; the company is great; the employees are great; the wrestlers are great. The food’s great! So everything is wonderful there. I think it’s even the same in the Ring Of Honor locker room. Like, I just think everyone’s on the same page and everybody’s onboard the same boat to steer New Japan in the correct direction, and Ring Of Honor, and whatnot. Because everybody’s onboard, everybody is on the same page, they know what’s going on and it’s got the greater good of the company, so I just like that. There [are] no egos, so that’s always a plus.”

On his ROH run thus far: “My time at Ring Of Honor has been fantastic! Every taping that I’ve done, every live show, live event, that I’ve done, every pay-per-view that I’ve made an appearance in, I’ve had a blast. Like, all the dudes in the back are great, from the top to the bottom, everybody has just been awesome. Like, the staff [has] been cool, the booker’s cool, [ROH COO] Joe Koff has been super nice to me. It [has] been a great time back there and I’ll be with Ring Of Honor for the foreseeable future.”