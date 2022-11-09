wrestling / News
Jeff Cobb Set To Miss NJPW TAMASHII Events For Personal Reasons
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jeff Cobb will miss the NJPW TAMASHII events this month due to personal reasons. Cobb was set to face Michael Richards on November 11 in Christchurch, New Zealand and Carter Deams on November 13 in Sydney, Australia. Both cards have been changed significantly to accommodate his absence.
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Jeff Cobb, who was scheduled to appear on NJPW TAMASHII events on November 11 in Christchurch New Zealand and November 13 in Sydney Australia will unfortunately be unable to appear due to personal reasons.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Cobb wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. The following changes have been made to the two cards.
November 11 Christchurch
1st Match
Richard Mulu & Mark Tui vs Jordan Allan Wright & Shep Alexander –>
Chris Miles & Mark Tui vs Jordan Allan Wright & Shep Alexander
2nd Match
Jack Bonza vs Jake Taylor–>
Jack Bonza & Bad Luck Fale vs Jake Taylor & Tony Kozina
3rd Match
Nikolai Anton Bell & Rowan Davis vs Natural Classics –> 4th Match
4th Match
Jeff Cobb vs Michael Richards –>
3rd Match Richard Mulu vs Michael Richards
5th Match
KENTA vs Andrew Villalobos-> 6th Match
6th Match
Taiji Ishimori & Bad Luck Fale vs Aaron Solo & Tony Kozina ->
5th Match Taiji Ishimori vs Aaron Solo
November 13 Sydney
3rd Match
Jeff Cobb vs Carter Deams ->
Robbie Eagles vs Carter Deams
2nd Match
Mat Diamond & Robbie Eagles vs Richard Mulu & Jake Taylor ->
Unsocial Jordan & Aaron Jake vs Richard Mulu & Jake Taylor
1st match
Unsocial Jordan vs Jordan Allan Wright
Mat Diamond vs Jordan Allan Wright
