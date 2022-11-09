Jeff Cobb Set To Miss NJPW TAMASHII Events For Personal Reasons

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jeff Cobb will miss the NJPW TAMASHII events this month due to personal reasons. Cobb was set to face Michael Richards on November 11 in Christchurch, New Zealand and Carter Deams on November 13 in Sydney, Australia. Both cards have been changed significantly to accommodate his absence.

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Jeff Cobb, who was scheduled to appear on NJPW TAMASHII events on November 11 in Christchurch New Zealand and November 13 in Sydney Australia will unfortunately be unable to appear due to personal reasons.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Cobb wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. The following changes have been made to the two cards.

November 11 Christchurch

1st Match

Richard Mulu & Mark Tui vs Jordan Allan Wright & Shep Alexander –>

Chris Miles & Mark Tui vs Jordan Allan Wright & Shep Alexander

2nd Match

Jack Bonza vs Jake Taylor–>

Jack Bonza & Bad Luck Fale vs Jake Taylor & Tony Kozina

3rd Match

Nikolai Anton Bell & Rowan Davis vs Natural Classics –> 4th Match

4th Match

Jeff Cobb vs Michael Richards –>

3rd Match Richard Mulu vs Michael Richards

5th Match

KENTA vs Andrew Villalobos-> 6th Match

6th Match

Taiji Ishimori & Bad Luck Fale vs Aaron Solo & Tony Kozina ->

5th Match Taiji Ishimori vs Aaron Solo

November 13 Sydney

3rd Match

Jeff Cobb vs Carter Deams ->

Robbie Eagles vs Carter Deams

2nd Match

Mat Diamond & Robbie Eagles vs Richard Mulu & Jake Taylor ->

Unsocial Jordan & Aaron Jake vs Richard Mulu & Jake Taylor

1st match

Unsocial Jordan vs Jordan Allan Wright

Mat Diamond vs Jordan Allan Wright