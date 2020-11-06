wrestling / News

Jeff Cobb Still In Japan, Will Remain There Through NJPW New Year’s Dash

November 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jeff Cobb AEW 2-19-20

Jeff Cobb currently hasn’t had any matches for NJPW on its most recent tour but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that he is still in Japan and will be staying through New Year’s Dash. He has been living at the dojo and training during his time there.

Cobb has no role in the company currently, and a possible spot in the Empire went to NJPW’s own trainee Great O’Khan. He was set to be in the tag team tournament, but the partner they planned for him, Mikey Nicholls, couldn’t get to Japan in time.

It was reported back in September that Cobb signed with NJPW.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jeff Cobb, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading