wrestling / News
Jeff Cobb Still In Japan, Will Remain There Through NJPW New Year’s Dash
November 6, 2020 | Posted by
Jeff Cobb currently hasn’t had any matches for NJPW on its most recent tour but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that he is still in Japan and will be staying through New Year’s Dash. He has been living at the dojo and training during his time there.
Cobb has no role in the company currently, and a possible spot in the Empire went to NJPW’s own trainee Great O’Khan. He was set to be in the tag team tournament, but the partner they planned for him, Mikey Nicholls, couldn’t get to Japan in time.
It was reported back in September that Cobb signed with NJPW.
