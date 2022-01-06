wrestling / News
Jeff Cobb Suffers Knee Injury At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16
January 6, 2022 | Posted by
Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Jeff Cobb suffered a knee injury in his match at night two of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16. Cobb had been limping after his night one six-man tag match, which could be where the injury started, but possibly hurt it worse during his match with Tetsuya Naito. He worked the rest of the match with the injury, including his usual power spots, with a blown out knee. While Naito worked over the knee, which could lead to people believing it was a work, the injury is legitimate. Cobb will be getting an MRI on the knee soon.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Releases Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch, William Regal, Road Dogg & More In NXT & Performance Center Cuts
- nZo Reveals the Difference Between Himself & AEW Roster, How He’d Deal With Tony Khan
- Brandi Rhodes Cites Ratings for AEW Dynamite Segment for Fans Claiming She Has ‘Go Away Heat’
- Tony Khan Says One Of His Dream Signings Is Coming to AEW ‘Pretty Soon’