Jeff Cobb Suffers Knee Injury At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16

Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Jeff Cobb suffered a knee injury in his match at night two of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16. Cobb had been limping after his night one six-man tag match, which could be where the injury started, but possibly hurt it worse during his match with Tetsuya Naito. He worked the rest of the match with the injury, including his usual power spots, with a blown out knee. While Naito worked over the knee, which could lead to people believing it was a work, the injury is legitimate. Cobb will be getting an MRI on the knee soon.