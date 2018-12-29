Jeff Cobb Talks About Ring of Honor’s Relationship With PWG

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Jeff Cobb spoke about ROH’s relationship with PWG, the upcoming G1 supercard show at Madison Square Garden and more. Here are highlights:

On ROH and PWG: “I don’t know if they’re working together, but Ring Of Honor is allowing us to wrestle in PWG as long as it doesn’t conflict with their debut dates. I’m excited, I mean I’m currently the PWG heavyweight champion and I don’t plan on losing that for a while. It’s cool that companies can work together because people are yelling to the clouds for alternatives to the WWE and I think definitely Ring Of Honor, PWG and New Japan are all companies that people can get behind and it gives them a nice alternative.”

On ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard: “I’m definitely looking forward to it. I did an interview with Ring Of Honor and I mentioned that in 2003 I had an amateur wrestling tournament there, the world championships were held in Madison Square Garden, and if my career could come full-circle where I can actually have a pro wrestling match in Madison Square Garden, it would be amazing,” he said. “The Garden–that’s the mecca of pro wrestling, I feel, that’s where everything is. When you think of wrestling, you think of Madison Square Garden, in my opinion, so I’m definitely looking forward to that.”

On his favorite memories of Madison Square Garden: “I had a VHS of WrestleMania 1, so I remember Hulk Hogan coming out with Mr. T and [Jimmy] Snuka in the corner and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s amazing.’ And then King Kong Bundy pinning S.D. Jones in [nine] seconds, it was real quick. Just stuff like that, that was my childhood.”

On what match he wants: “One that I put out in the universe, I think it would be amazing career-wise for myself, it’s something like a Hulk Hogan-Ultimate Warrior thing where the heavyweight title was against the intercontinental title. So Jay Lethal, the heavyweight champ, would go against the television champ in myself. I mean, that’s just armchair booking for myself, but I think that would be super cool. Or just someone from New Japan that’s gonna be coming over that wants a shot at the belt. I think either way, any match would be perfect in my eyes for the Garden.”