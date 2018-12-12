Jeff Cobb Talks Signing With ROH, Best Advice He’s Received, More

Jeff Cobb took part in the ROH 10 Questions segment, here are the highlights…

What’s the best advice you’ve been given about the wrestling business and who gave it to you? : Drake Younger told me, “The cream always rises to the top.” I’ve held that close because of who he was and him wanting to help me.

Besides the actual competition, what is your favorite memory of the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens? : Seeing the walking circus of daily life in the village. Athletes from the largest, strongest people on the planet to the smallest, most ripped female gymnast I’ve ever seen, to sitting next to 7-foot-5 Yao Ming in the computer lab and the cafeteria.

You were one of pro wrestling’s hottest free agents before you signed with ROH. Why is ROH the place you want to be?: I’ve always seen ROH and the quality of wrestlers that have come through there. There is such a rich history of amazing performers and talent that can’t be denied. Also, the relationship with New Japan didn’t hurt either.