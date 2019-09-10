Jeff Cobb To Challenge For ROH World Title On Honor United UK Tour

– ROH announced that Jeff Cobb will receive his ROH World Title shot on Oct. 27 as part of the Honor United Tour.

From ROH:

Jeff Cobb will compete for the ROH World Championship on ROH’s Honor United UK tour stop in Bolton on Oct. 27. The announcement was made during last night’s broadcast of Global Wars Espectacular from Milwaukee live on Honor Club.

Cobb earned the title opportunity by winning a Defy or Deny match two weeks ago at Honor For All in Nashville, Tenn. He will face the winner of the upcoming match between reigning ROH World Champion Matt Taven and RUSH, which headlines the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in Las Vegas on Sept. 27.

This will be Cobb’s second shot at the ROH World Title. Cobb unsuccessfully challenged Taven at Best in the World in Baltimore on June 28. That remains Cobb’s only loss in singles competition in ROH since signing with the company a year ago.

Will the second time be the charm for “The Hawaiian Juggernaut?”