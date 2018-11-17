Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page Set for ROH Final Battle 2018

– ROH Wrestling has announced that ROH TV champion Jeff Cobb will be defending his title against Hangman Adam Page at next month’s Final Battle event. This marks Cobb’s first Final Battle appearance.

The event is set for Friday, December 14 at 8:00 pm EST at The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Here’s the updated lineup:

ROH World Title Match:

Jay Lethal(c) vs. Cody

ROH World TV Title Match:

Jeff Cobb(c) vs. Adam Page

Four Corner Survival for Women of Honor World Title:

Sumie Sakai(c) vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. Winner of Kelly Klein/Jenny Rose

Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle