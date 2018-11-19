Various News: Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page Set For ROH Final Battle, Impact Homecoming VIP Packages Available

– ROH has announced that TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page is official for the December 14th Final Battle PPV. Here is the card so far…

* “The Real World Champion” Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

* ROH TV Title Match: Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page

* ROH World Title Match: Champion jay Lethal vs. Cody Rhodes

– Impact Wrestling sent out the following today…

