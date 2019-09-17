Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King Set to Headline Death Before Dishonor Pre-Show

– ROH Wrestling has announced that Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King will take place later this month for the free Death Before Dishonor pre-show. The event is scheduled for Friday, September 27.

The pre-show will be available at 5:30 pm PST on Facebook, YouTube, HonorClub, FITE TV, and major cable and satellite broadcasters. You can check out the full announcement on the matchup below. As previously reported, Cobb will receive a shot at the ROH World title on Oct. 27 for the Honor United Tour.