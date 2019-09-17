wrestling / News
Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King Set to Headline Death Before Dishonor Pre-Show
– ROH Wrestling has announced that Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King will take place later this month for the free Death Before Dishonor pre-show. The event is scheduled for Friday, September 27.
The pre-show will be available at 5:30 pm PST on Facebook, YouTube, HonorClub, FITE TV, and major cable and satellite broadcasters. You can check out the full announcement on the matchup below. As previously reported, Cobb will receive a shot at the ROH World title on Oct. 27 for the Honor United Tour.
JEFF COBB VERSUS BRODY KING HEADLINES FREE DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR PRE-SHOW!
Two of the toughest, most intimidating competitors in pro wrestling will collide when Jeff Cobb faces Brody King for the first time in an ROH ring LIVE and for FREE on the Death Before Dishonor pre-show on Friday, Sept. 27!
ROH is presenting this main event-caliber match as a special treat for fans and to once again show everyone in the wrestling world why it is the absolute best wrestling on the planet.
The Death Before Dishonor pre-show will be broadcast live at 5:30 p.m. Pacific on Facebook, YouTube, HonorClub, Fite TV and all major cable and satellite providers. The Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, headlined by an ROH World Title Match between champion Matt Taven and the undefeated RUSH, follows at 6 p.m. Pacific.
Both Cobb and King combine raw freakish strength and amazing agility. Cobb went undefeated for nearly a year in ROH and successfully defended the ROH World Television Title for 222 days — the longest TV Title reign in three years.
King has made a huge impact in ROH since making his debut at the end of last year. A member of Villain Enterprises, he is a co-holder of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles and former co-holder of the ROH World Tag Team Championship.
The showdown between these two dangerous, no-nonsense competitors is something you don’t want to miss!
